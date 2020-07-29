Major Catastrophe Prevented By Avoiding Rath Yatra Gathering: Guj High Court

A strongly worded judgement was finally passed by Gujarat High Court on the PIL made to seek interim relief in the form of stopping the Rath Yatra to be carried out on June 23. The interim relief had been granted by the court and Yatra was disallowed from being carried out. However, responses had been sought from the State Government about their inaction and delay in taking decision for stopping the gathering at the yatra - keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The judgement which has begun by quoting Theodore Roosevelt which says, "No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor we ask any man's permission when we ask him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right and not asked for as a favour". This quote has been used by the division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Pardiwala to point out that they expect the Government of Gujarat to follow the same.

In fact, the judgement has expressed its disappointment over the 'inaction of the Government' and its refusal to take a strong stand and cancelling the gathering of Rath yatra since it is fighting an uphill battle against COVID-19 pandemic. Since in the last hearing several IPS officers and government officials had submitted affidavits explaining and trying to justify the delay in making the decision of rejecting the permission sought by Jagannath Mandir Trust for carrying out the Rath yatra.

Citing those affidavits, the division bench expressed disappointment in the Government of Gujarat. It stated, "We are a bit disappointed with the stance of the state government as reflected from the two affidavits incorporated. In dealing with the COVID­-l9 pandemic, the High Courts and State Governments across the country have had to make some tough decisions, which included the cancellation of the 143rd Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad, Gujarat."

The order also reminded the Gujarat Government of its secular nature and that a secular government 'heading the fight against COVID-19 in Gujarat, the governments main focus should be to protect the health and well being of the people at all costs even if it means hurting the religious sentiments of some religious leaders.' The order also stated that the government of playing appeasement politics and thus was hesitant in taking a decisive stance in cancelling the gathering of the Rath Yatra.

The court reiterated that the fight against the pandemic was a difficult one and that with the vaccine in place and the growing number of cases especially in Ahmedabad, denoted that 'we are treading on thin ice'. Speaking about the judgement, Aum Kotwal the advocate for the petitioner stated that it was a big win for the people of the country. "We all know that the ramifications of the Yatra gathering being carried out would have been dire. I'm obliged that the honourable Gujarat High Court has stressed upon it and have called out the government for floundering and not taking decisive action at the time. I am also deeply obliged that the court had not allowed the huge gathering on the day of Rath Yatra since we are fighting a tough fight against the pandemic; we are all in this together."

