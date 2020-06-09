Major Gen. Anindiya Sengupta Speaks To Republic TV On Pakistan Being Spooked By India

Major General Anindya Sengupta, the GoC Victor Force, of the Indian Army lauded the efforts of the Armed Forces, RR units, J&K police, and the CAPF and their synergy to eliminate terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. 83 terrorists have been neutralized in the state since January 2020 and Major Gen. Anindiya Sengupta revealed that over 4000 other operations were undertaken by the Forces to maintain peace and domination in the area and to reduce the space for terrorists operating in the area.

Further, Major Gen. Anindiya Sengupta said that interference by stone pelters hindered the operations of the Forces and said that terrorists sought local support via coercion.

Talking about the current security situation in South Kashmir in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Shawan Sen, Major General Sengupta said that certain areas have always been the ideological hub of terrorism in the region. Traditional support to these bases exists in such areas which gives rise to Over Ground Workers (OGW). Detailing on the efforts taken by the forces to maintain peace and eliminate terror, Major General Sengupta spelled out detailed stats of the lowering of violence levels in the state. Further, Major General Anindiya Sengupta said that the normalcy parameters were analyzed by the Forces and hoped that it would return to how it was in January.

Major General Anindiya Sengupta pointed out that Pakistan's motive has always been to disturb peace in Kashmir and accused them of constantly trying to create a religious divide. Major General Sengupta said that Pakistan had been targetting innocent civilians including sarpanches, traders, drivers, and so on. Responding to the narrative spun by Pakistan to create unrest, Major Gen. Sengupta said that the Indian Army's only narrative was the truth.