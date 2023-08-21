2 Killed As Terrorists' Bodies Recovered By Villagers On PoJK Side

Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has foiled major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakot sector of Poonch. Security forces have recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition and two terrorists are believed to be killed in the operation.

Senior official of the Indian Army informed Republic that based on intelligence input, joint forces carried out an operation, in which a group of two terrorists, trying to cross over to the Indian side, was intercepted and fired upon. The terrorists were hit and were seen moving towards the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) side in injured condition. The bodies of both the terrorist have been recovered by the villagers on the POJK side.

Forces have so far recovered one AK series rifle along with two magazines, two grenade and multiple rounds that these terrorist were carrying along with them. Senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has also confirmed to Republic that based on a specific intelligence input, the operation was underway since yesterday evening.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, "Intelligence inputs received from multiple agencies and JKP revealed the presence of terrorists were waiting to cross the LoC from the opposite side of Balakot sector. Based on these inputs, surveillance grid was placed on high alert and multiple ambushes were kept ready at suitable locations."

He further added, "On Monday morning, two terrorists were detected by alert troops who tried attempting to cross the LoC with the help of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakot sector. As the terrorists approached our ambush sites, we started firing at them."

He added, "This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions. However effective firing resulted in one terrorist collapsing on the ground near the LoC. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility."

He concluded, " The search of the area eventually led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pakistani origin medicines. During search, blood trails leading towards LoC were also detected. As per intelligence inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to firing from our troops, but still they managed to reach near the LoC. However, they later succumbed to their injuries. Our troops continue to remain on alert and maintain vigil to foil any attempts of infiltration."