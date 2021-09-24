Major Rejig In Jammu & Kashmir Police Department; Many SPs & SSPs Transferred

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the police department in the state with the transfer of 10 J&K police officers and 3 new postings. As per the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the changes have been made in the interest of the state and the administration, keeping in mind the law and order and security situation in the state.

The administration has called the changes essential and said that these are in the interest of the department. The administration has posted IPS Sunil Kumar as the new ADGP, railways of Jammu & Kashmir. The Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal, along with Additional Superintendent of Police of Baramulla & Additional Superintendent of Police headquarters of Anantnag were transferred. The SPs of North and West Srinagar were also transferred.

Full list of the changes made in the J&K police administration:

1. Shri Sunil Kumar, IPS, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as ADGP, Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy, relieving Sh. Deepak Kumar, IPS of the additional charge.

2. Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS, SSP, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as SSP, Anantnag.

3. Shri Nikhil Borkar, IPS, Addl SP Hqrs, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SP, Ganderbal.

4. Shri Suhail Munawar Mir, SSP, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as CO, JKAP 5th Bn.

5. Shri Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Anantnag, is transferred and posted as CO, IRP 8th Bn.



6. Shri Randhir Singh, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as SO to Commandant General, HG/CD/SDRF, J&K.

7. Shri Gh. Jeelani Wani, CO, IR-3dBn, is transferred and posted as SSP, Pulwama.

8. Shri Al-Tahir Geelani, SP, Anti Corruption Bureau, is recalled from deputation and posted as SP West, Srinagar.

9.Shri Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Addl. SP Baramulla is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

10. Shri Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Dy.CO IR-14" Bn, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Baramulla. Shri Perbeet Singh, SP West, Srinagar, is transferred and shall report

11. Shri Perbeet Singh, SP West, Srinagar, is transferred and shall to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

12. Shri Mubbasher Hussain, SP North, Srinagar is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

13. Shri Zoheb Tanveer, Addl. SP Kupwara is transferred and posted as SP North, Srinagar.



Image: PTI