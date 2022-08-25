Malegaon Blast Case: 25th Witness Turns Hostile; Accused Demands Centre Should Take Action

An Army officer having a family relationship with the 2008 Malegaon blast accused - Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit - on Thursday became the 25th witness to turn hostile during the trial.

In the blast, six persons were killed and 90 injured when an explosive strapped to a motorbike went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

The witness recorded his testimony before Special Judge AK Lahoti and recognised Purohit, who was present in the court. He also testified that the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra had made inquiries with him in connection with the case, but never recorded his statement, following which the court declared him hostile.

According to the record, the Maharashtra ATS had recorded the Army officer's three-page statement, in which he claimed to have seen documents related to Abhinav Bharat at Purohit's house. In the statement, he had also claimed to have dropped Purohit and another ex-Army officer at the site where Abhinav Bharat was held in October 2008 in Panchgani.

'Trial underway since past 14 years,' says Malegaon blast accused Kulkarni

Malegaon blast accused Sameer Kulkarni said that the trial in the case has been going on for the past 14 years and demanded that the PM Modi government should take action.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kulkarni said, "The agency that recorded the statement represents Maharashtra. They were not a layman. The person whose statement was recorded was a serving colonel. Those who have done illegal work should be probed because of them, the trial is underway for the past 14 years. If this misuse continues, then on whose trust the common man will live in this India?"

Apart from Kulkarni, the other accused in the case include BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (Retired), Shudakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and Sudhakar Chaturvedi, all of whom are out on bail.

