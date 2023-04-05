Malegaon Blast Case: 34th Witness Turns Hostile, Adv Ranjeet Sangle Says Truth Is Emerging

Another witness in the Malegaon bomb blast case from 2008, Capt. Dilip Joshi, has turned hostile. He is the 34th witness in this case to be declared hostile. The witness said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had taken his statement under coercion.

Another witness turned hostile in the same case on April 3 asserting that he had never voluntarily provided any information to the investigating agency and that he had been detained against his will for seven days.

About witnesses turning hostile and now the 34th witness being declared hostile, Advocate Ranjeet Sangle told Republic Media Network, “The truth is unravelling, all that I can say is that once witnesses start coming to the box (witness box) and they’ve started deposing. The truth has actually started emerging.”

“This witness is an ex-army personnel, Capt. Dilip Joshi, his statement was recorded under duress in ATS. He has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission that he was tortured and the manner in which torture was inflicted upon him for the purpose of recording that false statement,” Advocate Sangle said.

Advocate Sangle further stated, “He has filed an application today in the court during the course of his evidence and has asked the Hon’ble Court to take this on record.” And “the complaint with the Human Rights Commission also forms part of the chargesheet.”

While talking to the Republic TV, Advocate Ranjeet said that along with the civilians, ex-army personnel were also tortured to give false statements and one or two people can lie but all 34-35 witnesses will not lie.

When asked who are the perpetrators, who tutored these witnesses to give false statements and if there will be accountability. Advocate Ranjeet said that unless and until witnesses do not come forth and actually state on oath the name of the person who took them under duress, he can’t say anything.

On September 29, 2008, a motorcycle with an explosive device strapped to it exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, north Maharashtra, around 200 kilometres from Mumbai, leaving six people dead and more than 100 injured.