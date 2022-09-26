Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Warrant Issued Against Ex-ATS Officer For Skipping Court Hearing

In a massive development in the Malegaon bomb blast case, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against the former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer for not showing up during the proceedings. The concerned ex-officer was the one who arrested accused number one Sadhvi Pragya and four others after six persons were killed in the 2008 bomb blast.

He was called in to record the statement but did not turn out after which the court issued a bailable warrant of Rs 5000 against the former ATS officer. The next hearing is scheduled on September 27. The court has directed the ex-officer to appear before the court on October 13, 2022.

Earlier in December 2021, a controversy erupted when a prosecution witness reportedly told a special NIA court that he was harassed by the Maharashtra ATS to falsely implicate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Indresh Kumar, Kakaji, Deodharji, and Swami Aseemanand.

Malegaon bomb blast case

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The accused in this case - Lt. Col. Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi - have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA. Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in the FIR.

(Image: PTI)