Mallikarjun Kharge:BJP Is Reaping The Benefits Of Independence Achieved By Efforts Of Cong

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of reaping the benefits of the hard work of Congress. He was speaking to the media on the occasion of the party’s 135th Foundation Day.

Maintaining that the country got Independence only because of the Congress party, Kharge emphasized that BJP leaders making tall claims could do so owing to India being a democracy and having a Constitution.

Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, “Today is our Foundation Day. Congress was founded here only. We are telling people that we are celebrating the 135th Foundation Day and the country has got Independence only because of this party. And people who are making a tall claim, they have got freedom of speech, freedom of movement, fundamental rights because of the Constitution and democracy. The people today are reaping the benefits of the Independence achieved by the efforts of Congress. And the same people are criticising Congress.”

Congress president unfurls the national flag

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters in the national capital. Senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and AK Antony were present on the occasion.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi unfurls the National Flag at the AICC HQ on #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/uchP8rCmEj — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over the CAA

Meanwhile, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Terming it as "demonetization part two", he remarked that the poor people of the country will be affected in an unprecedented manner. Furthermore, he alleged that people close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi would benefit in the process.

Gandhi said, "This entire ruckus of CAA is basically demonetization part two. The poor people will be affected in a manner much worse than demonetization. The basic idea of CAA is to make all poor people of the country state whether they are citizens of India but at the same time, 15 friends of the Prime Minister will not prove their citizenship. All the money collected from this exercise will go to those 15 people. You must have seen the video which I tweeted where PM Modi said that there are no detention centres but then there is evidence of detention centres. It's up to you to decide who is lying."

