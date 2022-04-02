Mallikarjun Temple Violence: HD Kumaraswamy Confident Andhra Govt 'will Extend Security'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns over clashes between local Telegu shopkeepers and people belonging to the state of Karnataka near the Mallikarjun temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam. The incident took place near the Mallikarjun temple where devotees from Karnataka were allegedly stopped from entering the pilgrimage centre.

Kumaraswamy said that the 'small incident' should not become a barrier between the devotees and their Lord and asserted that not just people from Karnataka, Andhra or Telangana but devotees of Mallikarjun from all over the world come to seek blessings in the temple.

"Srishaila, the abode of Sri Mallikarjuna is one of the Jyotirlingas. A centre of our faith. A small unpleasant incident there should not come in the way of devotees seeking the Darshan of the Lord," HD Kumaraswamy said.

The former Karnataka CM further mentioned that he has talked to the Kurnool district Superintendent of Police and the police have assured safety to all the devotees. He added, "All Kannadiga devotees can go and have Darshan." He further exuded confidence that the Andhra Pradesh Government led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will provide the required assistance and security to the Kannadiga devotees visiting the sacred Mallikarjun temple.

I am confident that Sri @ysjagan government will extend security to Kannadiga devotees visiting Srishaila. In case, if there is any difficulty, I appeal to all to bring it to my notice. 5/5 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 2, 2022

Mallikarjun Temple violence

People from Karnataka and other various states visit the Mallikarjun Swami temple situated in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh to celebrate the two day Ugadi festival. The people from Karnataka allegedly had a clash with local shopkeepers which resulted in violence. As the matter escalated, local Telegu shopkeepers started damaging vehicles belonging to people from Karnataka.

Kannadigas were later stopped from offering prayers and entering the temple post the violence. Police were also later deployed near the temple to deescalate the situation and establish law and order in the district.

Kumaraswamy has also requested that people from all states be allowed to seek blessings at the Mallikarjun temple on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. He tweeted, "Today is Ugadi, it is my sincere concern that all devotees, including Kannadigas and Telugus, who have been living like brothers for centuries, should get Darshan of Sri Mallikharjuna."