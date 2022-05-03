Mamata Banerjee Takes Veiled Swipe At BJP On Eid; 'Divide & Rule Policy Is Not Correct'

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr at the Red Road in Kolkata on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a veiled swipe at BJP. Maintaining that the situation in the country is not good at present, she promised the gathering of over 14,000 people that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad". Expressing hope that good days for the minorities are on the anvil, the TMC supremo indirectly accused the ruling party at the Centre of adopting a "divide and rule policy".

WB CM Mamata Banerjee opined, "What is happening in the country is not correct. The divide and rule policy is not correct. The politics of isolation is not correct. We want unity. We want- Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara (India is better than the entire world). We want- Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna (religion does not teach us to hate each other). Everyone has the right to live together. Your right is our right. Exercise your right and celebrate Eid nicely. We have declared two days of holiday for Eid. No other state has done so."

"The entire world will see that the unity in West Bengal cannot be seen anywhere else in India. That's why they are jealous and they humiliate us. Let them humiliate us, we are not afraid. We know how to fight," she added.

BJP-TMC faceoff

A day earlier, BJP marked one year of the post-poll violence in West Bengal with its MLAs and MPs hitting the streets in protest. At least 16 persons died and hundreds of persons were displaced due to the violence that broke out after TMC won the Assembly polls for the third successive time by garnering 215 seats. Speaking to the media, WB BJP president Sukanta Majumdar contended, "The post-poll violence was a dark chapter in the history of West Bengal, the history of India's democracy...We are not forgetting it and we are not letting anyone forget it".

Meanwhile, Banerjee thanked people for giving her a massive mandate in 2021. Taking to Twitter, she said, "Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger a power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation-building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together and won together. dedicate this day to Ma- Mati -Manush and urge that this day be henceforth called Ma -Mati- Manush Divas. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla".