Man Accused Of Spitting On Chapatis Gets Bail

A cook at an eatery in Ghaziabad, accused of spitting on chapatis before baking them in the oven, was released on bail on Monday.

Tameezuddin, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, was arrested on Sunday under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Circle Officer Mahipal singh said.

He got bail from the city magistrate's court, Singh said.

The incident came into the limelight after a video that went viral on Saturday, showed the cook spitting on uncooked chapati.

Some workers of Hindu Raksha Dal under the aegis of Gaurav Shishodia, state convener of the religious outfit, reached the eatery located near Bhatia turn and got it closed.

An FIR was lodged against the owner Shadab and Sahil.

