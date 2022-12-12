Man Accused Of Stealing Wheat Bags Tied To Moving Truck's Bonnet In Punjab's Muktsar

A man in Punjab's Muktsar district who was accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was taken to a police station tied to the truck's bonnet as a punishment.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. In the video, the man was seen tied with a rope while a helper of the truck driver was sitting beside him.

Taliban-style punishment has now started in Punjab!



See.. In Muktsar, a young man is being tied in front of a truck and taken to the police station for stealing two gunny bags.#Punjab #Muktsar pic.twitter.com/q9WgIwO9A2 — #जयश्रीराधे 🚩🙏 (@gayatrigkhurana) December 11, 2022

The helper could be heard telling another unidentified person that the tied man had stolen two bags of wheat and he was being taken to the Bus Stand Police Station. Meanwhile, police in Muktsar said they have received two videos related to the incident.

In one video, the man was seen stealing wheat bags from the truck, and in another video, the same man was tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station. A police officer from Muktsar said action will be taken as per law.