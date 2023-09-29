Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Estranged Wife

A man was arrested by Mumbra police in Thane district on Thursday for allegedly killing his estranged wife by hitting her with a hammer, an official said.

The accused was identified as Samir Ansari alias Vijay Kamalnath Mishra (35), resident of Kalher near Bhiwandi.

Mishra, who had married the victim Zareen (30) 14 years ago, had converted to Islam, the official said.

She later left Mishra and was living with her parents due to frequent quarrels.

Around 1 pm on Thursday, Mishra turned up at his in-laws' place in Mumbra and allegedly attacked his wife with a hammer, killing her.

Further probe is on.