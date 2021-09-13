Man arrested for killing aunt in central Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his aunt in central Delhi’s Chandani Mahal area, police said.

The accused, identified as Farman, is a resident of Meerut, they said.

On September 3 around 7.30 pm, police got information about foul smell emanating from a locked house atChatta Lal Miyan, Daryaganj, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of Mumtaj Parveen, 55, lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom, a senior police officer said.

The body had deep cut marks on the backside of the neck. The Crime and FSL teams inspected the site and the body was shifted to a mortuary, police said.

During investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and it was found that on August 30, a man was seen on the street where the deceased stayed, the officer said.

Further, it was found that around 8 pm, he got down from an auto-rickshaw and entered the street. After half-an-hour, he was seen coming back with his face covered and boarded an auto, police said.

On Sunday, information was received and raids were conducted in Meerut from where police nabbed the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Jasmeet Singh said.

Farman runs a readymade clothing shop. He disclosed that his aunt Mumtaz tried to frame him and his family in a double murder case of Bara Hindu Rao police station two months earlier. They also have a property dispute with the deceased, police added. PTI NIT KJ