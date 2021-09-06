Man arrested for killing brother-in-law with hammer in Narela

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother-in-law with a hammer in Narela, police said on Sunday.

Vikas, 23, was arrested on Saturday and the weapon used in commission of the crime was recovered from his possession, they said.

The incident took place on September 3 when the 16-year-old boy was alone at home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said during the course of investigation, Vikas's behaviour was found suspicious.

When Vikas was initially interrogated, the police found discrepancies in his statements, he said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, call detail records and location of the suspect at the time of the incident, Vikas was examined again.

The accused told the police that he had killed the minor because he saw him touching his wife (the deceased's sister) inappropriately, Singh said.

"Being aware of the fact that his brother-in-law is alone at home, Vikas went to his house on September 3 where he and his brother-in-law again had altercations on some topic. Thereafter, he picked up a hammer and hit the minor several times brutally. When the victim fell off unconsciously, he locked the home from outside and fled away in his motorcycle along with the keys and the hammer used in the commission of the offence," the officer said. PTI AMP SNE

