Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Delhi

Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his 30-year-old wife after he found that she was in a relationship with another person, officials said on Tuesday.

Police received information on Sunday that one Anil has killed his wife at Rohini Sector-16 and fled after locking the door of the house, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and after breaking open the lock of the house found that the woman was lying on the floor and wrapped in a bed sheet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Anil killed his wife after he found that she was having an affair with another man, police said.

Several teams were constituted and raids were conducted to arrest the accused, they said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

