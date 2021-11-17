Man arrested for raping 72-year-old woman in Agra

Agra (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 52-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping an old woman, police said on Tuesday.

Inspector of Jagdishpura police station Pravindra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against accused Vikas Sharma while the victim underwent a medical examination.

The inspector said a 72-year-old woman living in Sikandra police station area had come from home to Bodla on the evening of November 14 for some work. According to Singh, the elderly woman told the police that she was approached by a man at Bodla crossroad with the promise of securing money for a job.

Singh said, "The man said he was going to a wedding and that he needed a woman to make the confectioneries there." The senior citizen fell for the man's words with hope of earning some income. The woman said the accused took her to a house and raped her by taking her hostage.

The victim somehow got out of there on Monday morning and fell in the alley outside. He said that later people informed the police. PTI COR HDA

