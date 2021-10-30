Man arrested for raping minor girl in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Police on Friday said they have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

The accused is a resident of a village near Ramtek town in the district, they said.

According to the police, the girl (age not disclosed) went missing on Wednesday evening.

A case of kidnapping was registered by the police on the basis of a complaint given by her parents.

When the girl returned home on Thursday, she told her parents she was taken to a lodge and sexually assaulted by the accused, who was later arrested, the police said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

