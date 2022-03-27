Man arrested for selling fake qualification certificates in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) An alleged fraudster was arrested for preparing and selling fake qualification certificates here on Saturday, police said.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kotli Gala Bana, was caught along with 100 fake degrees and diplomas from his hideout in R S Pura area on the outskirts of Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

Kumar was arrested on a complaint lodged by one Sunny of Nai Basti, he said.

The spokesperson said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

The accused used to sell fake degrees, marksheets and diploma certificates in order to earn money illegally, he said.

He said the accused used the names of various universities in different parts of the country and was taking Rs 25,000 for providing a fake diploma or marksheet and Rs 45,000 for a fake degree. PTI TAS RHL

