Man Arrested In Delhi For Duping Jammu Businessman Of Rs 70 Lakh

A suspected fraudster was arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping a Jammu businessman of Rs 70 lakh three years ago, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Saleem Qureshi of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, was arrested by a special team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Delhi's Mundka, a spokesperson said.

He said Jagdish Raj Sharma of Old Janipur area of Jammu lodged a written complaint on May 16, 2019, claiming that he was cheated by Qureshi.

As per the complaint, Qureshi contacted Sharma in September 2015 at his shop and gave him a proposal to purchase fruits from him in bulk for selling them at wholesale markets outside the union territory, the spokesman said.

He said initially, the accused made some payments to the complainant but when the balance accumulated to Rs 70 lakhs, Qureshi stopped coming to Jammu and Kashmir and also threatened him.

Accordingly, a case was registered in May 2019 and police teams were deputed to Uttar Pradesh but the accused could not be traced, the spokesman said.

After a long hunt of three years, the accused was finally arrested from Delhi and has been remanded to police custody for further investigation, the official added.

