A drug peddler was arrested on Friday night with five kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

A police team intercepted him on a highway at Ramban and recovered the poppy from him, they said.

The accused has been identified as Mehfoz Khan, they said.

