Man Arrested With 82 Kg Beef In UP

Police on Friday seized 82 kg of beef and arrested a man in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off that two men carrying beef in sacks were moving in the area, the police reached the crossing of Naya Purva Faridipur village, Sub-Inspector of Gosaiganj police station Bablu Jaiswal said.

Ansar, a resident of Tiyari Machrauli village, was arrested with 82 kg of beef, while his associate managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)