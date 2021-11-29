Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 27 Lakh In Balasore

A man was arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday after brown sugar worth Rs 27 lakh was found in his house, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house in Sasanbar village in Jaleswar block, they said.

The man was arrested after 262 gm of heroin was seized, they said.

A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added.

