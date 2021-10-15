Last Updated:

Man Arriving From UAE Caught With 1.5 Kg Gold In Jaipur Airport

Man arriving from UAE caught with 1.5 kg gold in Jaipur airport

Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle gold into the country after he was caught with a little over 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 73 lakh at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday here, officials said.

Accused Ghiya Ram, an Indian national who worked as a labourer with a construction company in UAE's Sharjah, arrived from there in a flight.

During checking, customs officials found his gestures suspicious and questioned him separately.

During checking, gold paste weighing 1,502 grams was recovered from a pocket in his undergarment and under his belt, a customs official said, adding that he was arrested.

Ram said during interrogation that a man met him at Sharjah airport and offered to bear his travel expenses to India in lieu of handing over the gold to a man outside Jaipur airport. PTI SDA HDA

