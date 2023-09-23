Man Assaulted Over Rs 3,000 Loan In UP's Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by six people who had lent him Rs 3,000 despite the man claiming to have paid off the money with interest in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Prince Baliyan was talking to his friend Sandip outside his home around 11 pm on Thursday when the six men arrived on motorcycles and assaulted him with iron rods and batons. He was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, they said.

Baliyan suffered severe injuries and a fracture in his elbow. A purported video of the assault has been circulated social media.

One of his close friends told the police that Baliyan was paying a daily interest on the Rs 3,000 he had borrowed. The unlicensed lenders lend money to people in need at exorbitant interest.

Although Baliyan had paid more than Rs 3,000 to the lenders, they were demanding more money, the friend claimed.

Loni Border SHO Ram Sevak said a case has been registered against Manish Panchal, Arpit Jat, Bharat Yadav, Ankit Tomar alias Kela and two unidentified people under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, he said.