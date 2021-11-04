Man attempts to kill mother-in-law in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 3 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law during an argument over some domestic issue on Wednesday, leaving her seriously injured here in Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place in the Sadar area and the accused, Dharmendra Shahu (29), has been charged with attempt to murder, but not yet arrested, they said.

The injured woman (48) is undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

According to the police, Shahu, a caterer, was miffed with the victim after his wife left home following frequent quarrels on domestic issues and went to stay with her mother in 2017.

The accused held his mother-in-law responsible for his wife not coming back home and this often led to arguments between them, they said.

During one such argument in the afternoon, Shahu, in a fit of rage, stabbed the woman at her home with a sharp-edged weapon and fled, the police said.

A search has been launched to arrest the accused, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

