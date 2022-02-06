Man booked for killing wife, minor daughter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly killing his wife and seven-year-old daughter in an inebriated state here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Bhangrola village, they said.

Deepak was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his wife – Rajnesh and daughter Vidhi. The duo was taken to a hospital where both succumbed to injuries on Sunday, they said.

Police said the woman was working as teacher at a private school.

On the complaint of Rajnesh's brother Dinesh Kumar, police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of the IPC at Khedki Daula Police Station.

"We have handed over the bodies to the family members. The accused is still absconding but will be nabbed soon," said inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Khedki Daula Police Station. PTI COR RHL

