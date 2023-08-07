Man Breaks Car Windows With Stone As People Sit Inside, Then Trips And Falls | WATCH

A shocking case of road rage has surfaced at Kodungallur, Thrissur in Kerala where youngsters were seen smashing the window panes of a vehicle with a big stone. The fallout of this display of violence stems from a incident of road rage that took place between two groups on the national highway between Vadanapally and Kodungallur. The clash between youngsters in two vehicles escalated from a street race to physical violence, assault and rash driving.

The Kodungallur police have registered a case against eight people in the incident where the car was stopped and attacked near St. Thomas Church in Kodungallur. The incident took place at around 6.10 pm on Sunday. The main accused, Aseem, a native of Pathazhakkad, was arrested yesterday. Monday morning, Kodungaloor police informed two are in custody.

Meanwhile, a video shot by a bystander showed showed the gravity of the incident. In the video, a man is seen throwing a huge stone at the rear windshield of the car and then subsequently smashing all the windows with it. The man is also seen losing his balance during the act and tripping and falling down.

In the video, people are seen sitting inside the car while it is being attacked from outside. The ruckus went on for almost 10 minutes and resulted in a traffic jam. The violent act was caught on camera by locals. As per the police, a man named Siraj was seen throwing the stone at the car.

After the incident, the two groups went their own ways. The car in which the assailants were travelling later met with an accident. Police said both groups were under the influence of alcohol. "These groups do not know each other. They do not have any past rivalries," stated the police and added that both the vehicles are in custody- one with the Kodungallur Police and the other at Vadanapapally Police.