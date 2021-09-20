Man brutalises woman after rape attempt in Chhattisgarh; held

Mahasamund, Sep 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a married woman and inserted a wooden stick in her private parts in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested and further probe was underway, said Mahasamund's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Megha Tembhurkar Sahu.

The accused and the victim hail from the same village that falls under the Basna police station area, the police added.

“Finding the victim alone during night on September 17, the accused barged into her house and attempted to rape the woman. On failing in his attempt, the accused inserted a wooden stick in the woman's private parts before escaping, leaving the victim bleeding profusely,” said Sahu said.

The victim was rushed to a Raipur hospital, where her condition is stated to be out of danger, the ASP said.

An offence in this connection was registered at Raipur's Telibandha police station and later the case diary was forwarded to the Basna police following which the accused was arrested, she said.

The accused has been charged under IPC sections 376 (sexual assault) and 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life), Sahu added.