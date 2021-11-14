Man burnt alive in fire at home in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was burnt alive in a fire that broke out at his residence in Shimla district, a state disaster management official said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajdev. His house, located at Khoptwari village in Chirgaon tehsil of Rohru sub-division, was gutted in fire on Saturday night, the official said, adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to the Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre, the house was fully damaged with an estimated loss of Rs 10 lakh.

The Shimla district administration handed an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 to Rajdev's family members.

More details are awaited, officials said. PTI DJI CJ SNE

