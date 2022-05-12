In a key development, Manish Yadav who claims to be a descendant of Lord Krishna moved the Allahabad High Court seeking the time-bound hearing of his plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque situated adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. In his lawsuit filed before the Mathura court, he has claimed that Hindus own the entire 13.37 acres of land on which both religious places stand. Filing a plea in the HC on May 5, Yadav urged the court to order a survey of the place and ensure the quick disposal of the title dispute. The HC will hear this matter at 11 am on Thursday.

Manish Yadav mentioned, "I filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court pertaining to the Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi on May 5 which will be heard at 11 am tomorrow. In that petition, I said that my plea in the Mathura court should be heard within a fixed time frame. The court should be asked to give the verdict on the dispute within a stipulated timeframe and a survey of the disputed site should be conducted. The High Court should monitor the Mathura temple trial just like its bench conducted the Ayodhya trial so that the Hindus can get justice and the issue can get resolved within a timeframe. It shouldn't be dragged for a long time."

Clamour for removal of Idgah Mosque

The demand to demolish the Shahi Idgah Mosque gained momentum after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Apart from Yadav, two sets of parties have filed similar lawsuits in the Mathura court. Basically, they challenged the agreement signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee on October 12, 1968. As per the agreement, the mosque was allowed to exist and use the land on which it is situated.

However, the petitioners have argued that the agreement should be cancelled as the Sansthan did not have the authority to ink the deal with the mosque management committee. The All-India Akhara Parishad has backed the contention that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the mosque in place of a Krishna temple which was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. On the other hand, the opposing side has often cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act. Barring the Ayodhya litigation, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.