Last Updated:

Man Detained For Posing As Major, Entering Military Camp In Nashik

Man detained for posing as major, entering military camp in Nashik

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Nashik, Dec 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man who entered the Deolali Camp military station area here posing as a Major was detained on Tuesday.

An official said the man, after being intercepted at the gate following a tip off by the Army Intelligence, identified himself as Ganesh Valu Pawar and had claimed he was a major in the 115 Field Regiment in Hisar in Haryana.

"He could not produce any document or officials IDs, and a check with the unit in Hisar also confirmed he was an imposter. His car driver has said Pawar promised to land him a job as a driver in the Army," he said.

A case under IPC and Official Secrets Act is being lodged against him, the Deolali police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT