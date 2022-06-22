Man From Bengal Gets Lifer For Raping Minor

The Udupi District and Sessions Court, dealing with POCSO cases, has sentenced a migrant labourer to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2018.

The convict was also fined Rs 56,000.

Rajeeb alias Chotu (20) from West Bengal was charged with kidnapping and raping the 14-year-old girl.

Police conducted a search based on a complaint from her father and found her at a railway station.

The girl revealed to the police that Rajeeb had sexually assaulted her and he was subsequently arrested.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)