Man From Madhya Pradesh Arrested In Thane With Firearms

A 19-year-old man from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested in Thane district along with two firearms and live cartridges, police said on Monday.

Officials of the Mumbra police station nabbed the man, Vishal Mangilal Pawar, on December 18 following a tip-off, API Krupali Borse said.

A search led to the recovery of two India-made revolvers and six live cartridges, having a combined value of Rs 66,000, from him, she said.

The man was in Thane to sell the firearms and the cartridges, Borse said, further probe was on.

He was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him in police custody till December 24, the API said.

