Man Gets 7 Years In Jail For Abducting, Raping Minor

A POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl.

Special Court Judge Arti Faujdar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the Raju after holding him guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting, inducing a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to district government council Rajiv Sharma, Raju abducted and raped the 16-year-old victim and a case was lodged against him on January 21, 2012 at Bhorakala police station on the complaint of girl's father.

