Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping, Killing A Minor Girl In UP Village

A Special POCSO Court in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and killing a minor girl last July.

The accused Sunil Kumar was also imposed with a fine of Rs 45,000 in addition to the sentence awarded by Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari.

Kumar was convicted under sections 376, 302, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, and 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Special POCSO lawyer Manmohan Verma, the incident occurred on July 30 last year when the victim, an eight-year-old girl, had gone to a temple and was kidnapped and brought to a jungle by Kumar where he raped her.

He strangled her to death in sugarcane fields at Mubarakpur village under Mansurpur Police Station, he said.

