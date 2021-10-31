Man gets life term for raping 5-yr-old in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Shamli district's Kairana on Saturday convicted a man of raping a five-year-old girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered in a little over four months from the date of the incident.

A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on Sabir, the convict, after Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) judge Mumtaz Ali held him guilty under IPC Section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

According to special POCSO advocate Pushpendra Malik, the girl is a native of Shamli.

On June 15, she got lost in the crowd at Rampur Maniharan railway station and hence went astray from her parents. Finding her alone, Sabir took advantage of the situation and raped her. The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered a case and filed a chargesheet. Sabir was soon arrested. PTI COR CJ RHL

