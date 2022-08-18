Nawada (Bihar), Aug 18 (PTI) A joint team of Bihar and Rajasthan police forces arrested a person here on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case, a senior officer said.

Jitendra Ram was apprehended from his residence in Apsadh village of Warisaliganj police station area in connection with a cyber fraud case registered in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, the police officer said.

Several incriminating documents and mobile phones were recovered from his possession, said the officer, adding that the accused was taken to Alwar.

Earlier, on August 12, four people were arrested from Bhawani Bigha village of Nawada district for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud cases. PTI CORR PKD RMS RM