Man Held For Abducting, Raping 16-year-old Girl In UP Village

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor from a village in Ballia under Maniyar Police Station area of the district, police said.

Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi said the girl, 16, was allegedly abducted by the accused on September 10 and a case of kidnapping was also registered at her mother's complaint.

The girl gave her testimony to the police on Tuesday upon her return to the district.

She in her statement said that the accused had abducted her and taken her to Telangana.

She said she was raped several times these three months and also became pregnant.

The man was arrested on the basis of the girl’s testimony under relevant charges, Tripathi said.

The victim has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, she added.

