Man Held For Attempt To Rob Woman On Moving Local Train

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly injuring a woman while trying to snatch her gold chain on a moving local train.

Dipendra Kumar alias Rajkumar Adalat Yadav, the accused, is resident of a slum in suburban Bandra, said a GRP official The incident had taken place near Charni Road station late at night on March 11 when the 24-year-old woman was on her way to Churchgate in south Mumbai.

Churchgate GRP officials along with Mumbai Police scanned the footage of dozens of CCTV cameras and nabbed Yadav, the official said.

As per the complainant, Yadav entered the women's compartment which was empty barring her, and tried to snatch her gold chain. As she resisted hard, he failed to get the chain and jumped out at the next station. But his nails caused injuries to her neck.

“We have arrested the accused under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including section 393 (attempt to commit robbery)," said inspector Vijay Tayde of GRP.

