Man Held For Cow Slaughter In Rajasthan

A man was arrested for allegedly slaughtering a cow and 40 kg beef was seized from his possession in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a place in Chania Khurd village where four accused were found slaughtering a cow.

Three persons managed to escape whereas one of them was arrested. The arrested accused was identified as Hamid Meo.

A knife, skeletal remains of a cow and two motorcycles were also recovered, Bharatpur SP Devendra Kumar Vishnoi said.

A case has been registered against all four accused and further investigation is on.

