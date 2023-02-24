Man Held For Duping Mumbai College Student Online By Promising To Double Money Through Crypto Investment

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from West Bengal for allegedly duping a woman college student in Mumbai by promising to double her money by investing it in cryptocurrency, police said on Thursday.

The incident had occurred on November 27, said an official.

The accused sent a message to the woman on her Instagram account, posing as a woman, and promising to double her investment in just two hours.

The woman paid Rs 23,996 by using QR code sent to her, but later she realised that she had been cheated by a cyber fraudster.

Matunga Police in the city arrested the man from 24 Parganas in West Bengal. Further probe is on.