Man Held For Hitting Cop's Motorbike; Found In Possession Of Ganja

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Thane for allegedly possessing nearly 6 kg of ganja (cannabis) after he tried to drive away when asked to stop during a checking by traffic police.

Karamjit Ravi Anand, the accused, was driving a car in Vartak Nagar area on Wednesday morning when a traffic constable asked him to stop.

Anand allegedly drove on, hitting the constable's motorbike which was parked by the roadside and dragging it along.

After he was forced to stop, 5.9 kg of ganja was seized from the car, said a police official on Thursday.

Anand was booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are looking for the person who supplied him the banned drug, the official said.

