Man held for killing friend in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his friend following an argument in west Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Saturday.

The police received a call on Friday afternoon about a man lying injured near Geetanjali Enclave Road.

The police reached the spot and found a man's body with bruises lying there, they said.

Meanwhile, complainant Govind Kumar, a resident of Nangloi, along with accused Kundan came to the spot.

Kumar identified the deceased as Rohan, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, and told the police about an altercation that broke out between Kundan and Rohan on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at Mundka police station.

During questioning, Kundan said he and Rohan belonged to the same village and worked as labourers in Delhi.

Kundan said Rohan had been putting pressure on him to return to their village, but he was not willing to go back.

On Thursday night, an argument broke out between the two while they were drinking alcohol. Kundan hit Rohan a few times and he became unconscious, the police said.

The next day, Kundan returned to the crime spot and found Rohan dead, following which he informed Kumar about the incident.

The accused has been arrested and a probe is underway, the officer said. PTI NIT SNE

