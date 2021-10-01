Man Held For Killing Wife, 2 Daughters

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two children in a village in Gonda, police said Friday.

Kaushalya Devi (26) and her daughters -- Jahnvi (four) and Gyanvi (one) -- were found dead at their home in Deoria village in Khargupur area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

During the probe, police suspected involvement of her husband Om Prakash alias Guddu Tiwari in the incident.

He confessed to the crime during interrogation, he said.

The accused works in Azadpur market in Delhi and had returned home five days ago, the officer said, adding that the incident was stated to be fallout of family dispute.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)