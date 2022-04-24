Man Held For Killing Woman In Delhi

The police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a woman to death, officials said on Sunday.

The police said the accused and the married woman were in an illicit relationship and he killed her as she was 'ignoring him'.

The accused has been identified as Bharat, a resident of Sagarpur here. He is a driver by profession and has two children, they said.

The police said they were informed about the in incident in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur on April 22.

The injured woman, identified as Arti Devi (28), also a resident of Sagarpur, was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead, a senior police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sagarpur police station based on the statement of the woman's husband.

The complainant alleged that his wife had been stabbed by a person named Bharat, who is known to him, the official said.

"With the help of technical surveillance, local intelligence and coordinated efforts of our teams, Bharat was apprehended and one knife used in crime was also recovered. "Bharat disclosed during interrogation that he had an illicit relation with Arti and she was ignoring him, so he stabbed her," the DCP said.

