Man held for murder of brother-in-law

Gurugram, May 28 (PTI) The Gurugram police nabbed a man and his mother in connection with the murder of his brother-in-law in DLF Phase 3 area after an argument over stock market losses.

According to the police, Suraj killed his brother-in-law Shubhankar Bhadra by hitting him on the head with an iron rod, while the victim's mother-in-law Malti is accused of concealing and misleading the incident.

On May 26, Nathupur police chowki received information that Bhadra died due to injuries caused by falling from the stairs inside his house.

"Bhadra's wife said that she had gone to a shopping mall with her sister-in-law and nephew when she got a call informing her that her husband fell from stairs and had been admitted to Neelkanth Hospital, where he died during treatment," police said .

The post-mortem was conducted by the board of doctors and the body was handed over to the relatives.The post-mortem report revealed that the death was caused due to nine injuries on his head. Subsequently, an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

After thorough investigation, police arrested Bhadra's brother-in-law Suraj Rai and mother-in-law Malti Rai who confessed to their roles.

They disclosed that Suraj used to invest money in the stock market, and he had suffered a loss and this lead to an argument with Bhadra.

"Suraj killed Shubhankar by hitting iron rod on his head. After killing him, Suraj and his mother Malti tried to mislead police and his family members. They cooked up a story that the Bhadra died due to injuries after falling from the stairs," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The iron rod used in the crime has also been recovered, the ACP added. PTI COR CK

