Man Held For Posing As Union Minister

A clerk of a school in Bareilly was arrested on Friday for impersonating as a union minister and calling the SSP to favour a man in a property case, police said.

Niresh Verma, who called the SSP to favour Lotan Singh in the case involving a dispute over a plot, posed as Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The accused had allegedly taken Rs 20 lakh from Singh to help him, police said.

A luxury car with "Bharat Sarkar" written on it was recovered from the accused.

