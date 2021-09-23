Man Held For Rape Attempt On Minor In Andhra's Krishna District

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to rape a 11-year-old girl in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said.

The girl, a class 5 student, was sleeping alone in her house when the accused neighbour, T Saibabu, entered her house and tried to rape her. The accused fled the spot after the girl raised an alerm, Circle Inspector R Ankababu said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday evening, he added.

A case has been registered in Chilakalapudi police station under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

