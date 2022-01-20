Man held for raping minor girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Nasarul, a resident of Jhuggi Safeda who works as a labourer, they said.

Around 3.30 pm, the beat staff of Geeta Colony police station received information that some people were beating up a man in Safeda Jhuggi, police said.

They reached the spot and came to know that the man had allegedly raped a minor girl. The beat staff caught the accused and brought him to the police station. The girl was sent to SDN Hospital for medical examination, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nishant Gupta said.

A case under Section 376AB (rape on a woman below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police said.

The accused has been arrested, they said. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

